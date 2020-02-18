  1. Home
Wanna Kicks on Android

Ar app lets you try on sneakers virtually!

Wanna Kicks allows people to try-on shoes in Augmented Reality. The app’s premise is simple: users use the smartphone camera to focus on their feet. AR try-on helps to visualize the sneakers before they are delivered to the buyer's door.
