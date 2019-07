Remember Rollover Minutes? This Subscription Service Lets You Roll Over Flights (Or Give Them Away)

A Dallas-based startup has joined the travel subscription niche. Wanderift offers three one-way flights per month for $369 or four one-way flights per month for $459, to 28 U.S. destinations on American, Delta, and United Airlines. It's a simple concept of connecting customers with unused product, against a broader business trend of subscriptions replacing piecemeal spending in multiple sectors.