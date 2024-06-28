Launches
wanderer

Save your adventures!

Free
wanderer is a self-hosted trail database. You can upload your recorded GPS tracks or create new ones and add various metadata to build an easily searchable catalogue.
Launched in
Open Source
Nature & Outdoors
Hiking
 by
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Svelte
PocketBase
Meilisearch
About this launch
was hunted by
Christian Beutel
in Open Source, Nature & Outdoors, Hiking. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
