Visit
wanderer is a self-hosted trail database. You can upload your recorded GPS tracks or create new ones and add various metadata to build an easily searchable catalogue.
Launched in
Open Source
Nature & Outdoors
Hiking
About this launch
wanderer by
wanderer
was hunted by
Christian Beutel
in
Open Source
,
Nature & Outdoors
,
Hiking
. Featured on July 2nd, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is wanderer's first launch.
