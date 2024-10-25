Launches
Wand
Wand
Draw and edit anything with AI
Wand is an AI-powered design tool for iOS to draw and edit anything. Upload reference material and Wand will create a custom private style based on those images. Use that style to draw anything you can imagine.
Launched in
iPad
Artificial Intelligence
Drawing
by
Wand
About this launch
Wand
Draw anything
1
Wand by
Wand
was hunted by
Ryan Hoover
in
iPad
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Drawing
. Made by
Grant Davis
,
Josh Kaplan
and
Tiye Aalem
. Featured on October 30th, 2024.
Wand
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Wand's first launch.
