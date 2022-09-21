Products
This is the latest launch from Walnut
See Walnut’s 3 previous launches →
Ranked #2 for today
Walnut Beyond Demos
Grow your revenue with unprecedented intelligence
Walnut now gives GTM teams everything they’ve dreamed of having to understand demos’ impact on the bottom line revenue using features like prospect intention analysis, in-demo commenting, automatic demo scores, CRM integrations and more!
Launched in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Analytics
Walnut
About this launch
Walnut
Sales demos for sales leaders
Walnut Beyond Demos by
Walnut
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Productivity
,
Sales
,
Analytics
. Made by
Yoav Vilner
. Featured on September 22nd, 2022.
Walnut
is rated
5/5 ★
by 65 users. It first launched on October 6th, 2020.
