Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Walnut
See Walnut’s 5 previous launches →
Home
→
Product
→
Walnut Ace
Ranked #2 for today
Walnut Ace
Dramatically speed up your sales with Walnut+OpenAI <3
Visit
Upvote 88
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
The award-winning demo platform now allows sales teams to auto-magically script demos with OpenAI's GPT3, share demos straight from Gmail, get notifications on demos usage via Slack, and collaborate on demo creation in real-time with their peers
Launched in
Sales
by
Walnut
Emma
Ad
Deploy apps in any cloud within seconds and save up to 70%
About this launch
Walnut
Sales demos for sales leaders
68
reviews
2.2K
followers
Follow for updates
Walnut Ace by
Walnut
was hunted by
Ben Lang
in
Sales
. Made by
Yoav Vilner
. Featured on February 14th, 2023.
Walnut
is rated
5/5 ★
by 66 users. It first launched on October 6th, 2020.
Upvotes
88
Comments
20
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#12
Report