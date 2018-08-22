Find the latest popular bestsellers, beloved classics, and originals and exclusives you won't find anywhere else. The free app lets you listen on the go, and get the best deals on audiobook subscriptions. Whether you want to explore a new genre or rely on an old favorite, the perfect story is just waiting for every member of the family.
Around the web
Walmart and Kobo launch Walmart eBooks, an online e-book and audiobook storeIn January, Walmart partnered with Japanese e-commerce giant Rakuten on online grocery in Japan, as well as the sale of audiobooks, e-books, and e-readers in the U.S. Today, Walmart is capitalizing on that relationship with the launch of a full e-book and audiobook catalog on Walmart.com, alongside...
TechCrunch
Walmart squares up to Amazon with a new e-book storeWhile this is clearly an attempt to challenge part of Amazon's eCommerce business, Walmart will also sell digital book cards in its brick-and-mortar stores. The retailer will only sell digital cards for 40 titles, but you'll be able to get them in 3,500 locations starting this week.
Engadget
Walmart continues push against Amazon with Walmart eBooks storeWalmart is continuing its assault against the likes of Amazon. How? The company has launched Walmart eBooks in partnership with Rakuten Kobo, giving Walmart customers access to Kobo's 6-million-strong library of ebooks, as well as the option of a $9.99-per-month audiobook subscription.
Digital Trends
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Justin PottsHunterHiring@pottsjustin · intern @ Product Hunt
Another interesting (though not surprising) move by Walmart to take on Amazon. Just started listening to audiobooks on Audible, so I'll be curious to see how the experience compares.
Upvote (1)Share·
✨
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Walmart and Amazon have always been competitors, but they're colliding even more as Walmart further expands to digital and Amazon goes physical.
Upvote (1)Share·
⭐️
Justin Johnson@justinotherjohnson · I've got a few things going on...
@rrhoover Walmart.com was a previous client of mine. Historically .com and retails stores operated very separately, but seem to be finding their footing in working together. While some investments like Vudu haven't taken off, Walmart Labs has a ton in the hopper and are paying out the nose for top talent (with competitors like YouTube right across the street).
Upvote (1)Share·