Walling Web Clipper
Save quick notes, bookmarks and images to your Walls
Ahmed Elmasry
Maker
Thanks @aaronoleary Hey everyone, Ideas can strike at any moment, so we're trying to make Walling available to you on all major platforms. While the Web/Desktop version of Walling.app gives you a visual overview of your ideas side by side, The browser clipper will help you jot down quick notes or easily save bookmarks and images from the web to your Walls. The clipper is available on both Chrome and Firefox. We're already working on the iOS/Android app and we will launch that soon on PH too so stay tuned! 🍾 Another launch, another discount coupon for Product-hunters! Please use the following coupon code D40BC4A6 for %25 discount on all plans, the code is valid for the next 48 hrs only.
