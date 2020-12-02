Walling iOS App
Visual walls for your ideas, projects and research.
Elmasry
Maker
Thanks @aaronoleary! Hi Product Hunt! Walling founder here. It has been a year since Walling first launched on Product Hunt. The year has been full of consistent development to further improve how ideas and content saved in Walling are organized and consumed. Here are a few scenarios explaining the power of Walling Wizard: You may want to save an idea or a bookmark on multiple pages without having to duplicate the idea or bookmark. Or you may want to reuse some of your existing ideas within new pages, but without the hassle of searching for them or creating new copies. For example, let’s say you are reading a new book, and you want to jot down ideas and definitions from the book, so you can refer to them later. While in the moment, wanting as less friction as possible in order to stay focused on the book, you hop into Walling and easily enter the notes on your daily desk or on any wall. Although you started entering definitions and highlights from the book on one wall, you can start a new wall to further develop, synthesize, or organize those definitions and ideas without having to duplicate or copy the information from the wall where the content was initially recorded and saved. Walling Wizard solves the problem of creating duplicates, searching for ideas, and creating new copies by simply separating where your content is saved from where your content is further developed, yet making it seamless to connect the content when you are ready to put it to use. Walling solves fundamental problems associated with regular filing cabinet systems like Evernote and Notion: - Your ideas, bookmarks, and any other content can now exist in different pages without duplicates or complex workflows. - Any idea or bookmark you save will no longer risk being lost because of a long list of pages, which happens when you save and organize content on the same page you consume the content. - If you want to reorganize your folders and pages, you will not have to start from square one, as you would with tools like Evernote and Notion. Walling Wizard is a dynamic system. It improves and adjusts as your life, work, and needs change. - With Walling Daily Desk, you can capture an idea or a bookmark without the concern of what folder or page to post it to. Just add the idea or bookmark to your daily desk using the web app, phone app, or browser extension, and it will automatically be added to different walls based on how you have structured them. Walling doesn’t just offer you a visual space for your ideas and projects. Walling offers you a flexible system to help you organize life, work, and everything in between more efficiently. Walling Wizard demo: Learn more about Walling:
Brilliant app. Theres nothing else quite like this. And the UI is really beautiful !
There are many apps that describe themselves as a "second brain". I do not often hear Walling described as a "second brain" but the wizard takes it closer to that idea. The wizard makes notes and ideas programmable as you can organise and reorganise units of information. I like the concept of "programmable notes", but love that it helps me to use different units of information more efficiently and (i hope) more creatively. One caveat, the iPhone app is a good start but mobile still requires work. Walling is without a doubt my app of the year.
I Have been using Walling for months now. It is truly unbelievable. The Walling wizard is truly innovative and different. It is one of the few SaaS right now with design and functionality both together in good measure. @elmasryahmed is really responsive too. I love it.