Walling for Windows

Discussion
Elmasry
Maker
Thanks a lot @aaronoleary Hey everyone, Nothing beats launching your favorite app from the Dock/Taskbar! Walling is available on the web and macOS since we first launched and today we are coming to Windows! 😏 Any new features since the last November launch? Two new major features that were recently released in Walling are: - Tags system and the ability to quickly filter by those tags. - Export Walls to different formats including PDF and Markdown. - Many minor features and tons of improvements. Don't worry, we're never going to bloat the app, our goal is to make Walling available on all major platforms and continually improving its user experience. You can find our product roadmap here: https://walling.app/XvglutVDmXy2tfcm5ggr/walling-product-roadmap 🤔 What is the status of the phone app? If you checked Walling on your phone browser, you will find it pretty usable, we can wrap that into a phone app and launch it but that's not our goal. Our goal is to create a phone app for Walling that has its unique experience and with performance/speed as top priority, so please bear with us, the phone app is in the making. 🍾 Another launch, another discount coupon for Product-hunters! Please use the following coupon code 3E47EF41 for %25 discount on all plans including the lifetime access, the code is valid for the next 24 hrs only.
