Thank you @aaronoleary as always :) Hi Product Hunt! Walling founder here. We launched Walling 1.0 on PH last year to help you visualize your ideas in collaborative Walls. Today we are launching Walling 2.0 with a bigger mission than just saving and organizing ideas. We are building Walling to be the one place where you can effortlessly save all your everyday ideas, online and offline discoveries, and make it easy for everyone to put their ideas to work, use them in projects and ultimately, achieve great things with them. https://walling.app/why-walling. Here’s a brief overview of the new major features we introduced and what happened since our first PH launch: - We introduced the all new “Daily Desk”, a single space to capture all your ideas without worry about which Wall to post to. - “Connect” to help you connect different ideas on a daily basis with an easy and a frictionless experience. - We added a free plan to help everyone use and explore the potential of Walling in their workflows for free with no trial days limit. - Global search is finally here with the ability to search text, objects and colors in your uploaded images. e.g. want to search for all images with a red car? you can do that in an instant. - More collaboration features and real time Wall discussion. - Variety of new Object types including code blocks. - Individuals and teams from big brands including InVision, Lyft, Facebook, Uber and -Shopify are using Walling to achieve more with their ideas. - Many new features and tons of UX improvements. Complete change log can be found here: https://walling.app/changelog We are beta testing the iOS and Android apps soon with our community group on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/groups/.... Please feel free to join us, it’s a great place to learn more about Walling, ask questions and get inspired by other Wallers. 🎉 🎉 To celebrate Walling 2.0 launch on PH, This coupon code (WALL20PH) will give you a 25% discount on the yearly plan. The code is valid for the next 5 days. Thank you PH community. It’s still a long journey for Walling. Your continuous support is helping us develop and shape Walling to be a great product that adds a real value to your workflow.
Love Walling and the direction it is heading. I use it as a central information collection point and brain dump. Exciting times ahead!
Walling.... Amazing, game changing, app! In using just a short time, it’s helped me achieve more with my every day ideas and inspiration through implementation.
Great product!
best idea tank ever 😲 👍👍👍