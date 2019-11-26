Discussion
Ahmed Elmasry
Maker
Thanks @aaronoleary for the hunt. Hello Product hunters, Elmasry here from Walling. Over the past year I've been trying to build a tool that's easy and flexible to use to help you organize and document ideas. Whether you're working on a project, researching a topic or writing an article, you can create a Wall to organize and refine your ideas and thoughts and eventually get a visual overview of your notes side by side and you can refer back to that wall when you start the actual work. Walling was made to be used by anyone without feeling overwhelmed, whether you are a designer, a developer, a project manager, a writer or even a non-tech. The tool was also designed to be very flexible but still looks organized and not cluttered. Please use the following coupon code 03C14F4D for %50 discount on the annual plan, the code is valid for the next 24 hrs only. I'd love to hear your thoughts, feedback or questions!
I've used Walling for a few projects already, it's been especially helpful for brainstorming sessions that would have otherwise just been lots of post-it notes on a wall. Cant wait to see the platform evolve @elmasryahmed!
