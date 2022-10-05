Products
WalkLock
WalkLock
Walk To Unlock Apps
Walk More, Scroll Less
WalkLock is an app that encourages less scrolling and more breaks from your phone. Automatically lock apps until you go for a walk to improve your health with WalkLock!
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
by
WalkLock
About this launch
WalkLock
Walk To Unlock Your Apps
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
WalkLock by
WalkLock
was hunted by
Andreas Ink
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
. Made by
Andreas Ink
. Featured on October 6th, 2022.
WalkLock
is not rated yet. This is WalkLock's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
4
Day rank
#24
Week rank
#147
