Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Waldo Sessions
Ranked #14 for today
Waldo Sessions
Run inspect and share your mobile app right from the browser
Visit
Upvote 27
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Waldo Sessions is the missing collaborative tool for mobile teams:
🏃♀️ Run your pre-release build on any device right from the browser
🕵️ Inspect and annotate in context
🔗 Share the replay link with anyone on your team
Launched in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
by
Waldo Sessions
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Waldo Sessions
Run inspect and share your mobile app right from the browser
1
review
27
followers
Follow for updates
Waldo Sessions by
Waldo Sessions
was hunted by
Nicolas Dessaigne
in
Android
,
iOS
,
User Experience
. Made by
Amine Bellakrid
,
Laurent Sigal
,
Jean Knapik
,
Guillaume Aquilina
,
Julien Roncaglia
,
Edouard de Lansalut
and
Manou Febvret
. Featured on March 6th, 2023.
Waldo Sessions
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Waldo Sessions's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
8
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#13
Report