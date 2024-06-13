Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
Understand your eating habits & lose weight effortlessly
Visit
Upvote 8
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
WAIT is an AI-powered intermittent fasting app that helps you understand your eating habits, lose weight, and improve your overall well-being
Launched in
Health & Fitness
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
Understand your eating habits & lose weight effortlessly
0
reviews
16
followers
Follow for updates
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting by
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
was hunted by
Vi is Fasting
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Vi is Fasting
. Featured on June 22nd, 2024.
WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting
is not rated yet. This is WAIT - AI-Powered Intermittent Fasting's first launch.
Upvotes
8
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report