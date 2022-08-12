Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
wΞlock
Ranked #14 for today
wΞlock
Web3 Smart Lock System that uses NFT as a Key
Visit
Upvote 1
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
"wΞlock" (pronunciation: "we-lock") is a Web3 smart lock system that uses NFT as a key.
wΞlock allows only specific NFT holders to operate a smart lock by authenticating the user with a Web3 wallet and confirming NFT ownership on the blockchain.
Launched in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
by
wΞlock
Speech-to-text APIs by AssemblyAI
Ad
APIs to automatically transcribe and understand audio
About this launch
wΞlock
Web3 Smart Lock System that uses NFT as a Key
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
wΞlock by
wΞlock
was hunted by
Hideyoshi Moriya
in
Web3
,
Blockchain
,
NFT
. Made by
Hideyoshi Moriya
. Featured on August 12th, 2022.
wΞlock
is not rated yet. This is wΞlock's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
-
Report