Generate shell commands in your terminal with AI
VVK is a free and open source AI-powered command-line tool that uses GPT-4 to convert natural language into terminal commands, making automation and system control more efficient.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaSDeveloper ToolsArtificial Intelligence

Meet the team

VVK gallery image
VVK gallery image
VVK gallery image
About this launch
55
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
was hunted by
Matyi Kari
in SaaS, Developer Tools, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Matyi Kari
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is VVK's first launch.