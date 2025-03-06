Launches
VVK
VVK
Generate shell commands in your terminal with AI
Visit
Upvote 55
VVK is a free and open source AI-powered command-line tool that uses GPT-4 to convert natural language into terminal commands, making automation and system control more efficient.
Free
Launch tags:
SaaS
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
Meet the team
About this launch
55
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
VVK by
VVK
was hunted by
Matyi Kari
in
SaaS
,
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Matyi Kari
. Featured on March 7th, 2025.
VVK
is not rated yet. This is VVK's first launch.