Ranked #4 for today
Vuestic UI
Free and open source UI Library for Vue 3
Vuestic UI is an OpenSource Vue 3 based UI framework that provides 60+ ready-to-use frontend components and designed to be simple and customizable for applications of any type and scale.
Launched in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Epicmax
About this launch
Epicmax
We make interfaces. Vue.js developers 💟
16
reviews
147
followers
Follow for updates
Vuestic UI by
Epicmax
was hunted by
Andrei Hrabouski
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Andrei Hrabouski
,
Anastasiia Zvenigorodskaia
,
Ihor Prokofiev
,
Matthew Mamonov
,
Oleg Kirillov
,
Maria Litvinko
,
Pavel Mal
,
Epicmax
,
IamDude
,
Anton Saladounikau
,
Pavel Mironov
,
Vitaly R
,
Vasili Savitski
,
Sergey Kravcov
,
Rustem
,
Brigitta Shevaldina
,
Zmitrok Savoskin
,
Yauheni Prakopchyk
and
Dmitry Kushnerevich
. Featured on December 2nd, 2022.
Epicmax
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on August 14th, 2017.
Upvotes
102
Comments
56
Day rank
#4
Week rank
#57
Report