Vue ReactiveSearch
Free, open-source Vue components for building search UIs
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Siddharth Kothari
Hiring
Thanks for the hunt @kevin! Vue ReactiveSearch is a UI components library for building production quality search UIs in a jiffy. It connects with an ElasticSearch index and exposes the most common search functionalities (auto-suggestions, handling typos, adding facets, search highlighting, specifying what fields to search on with what weights) via a declarative prop-driven interface. While it comes with a lot of useful presets that are huge time saves (we're talking doing things in hours that would take a few days), it doesn't get in the way - you can also write query DSL to override these presets. You can bring in your own UI components (e.g. charts) - see this demo: https://charts-dashboard-vue.net.... You can see the component showcase over here: https://docs.appbase.io/docs/rea.... Follow the quick start over at: https://docs.appbase.io/docs/rea.... Happy to answer any questions over here!
UpvoteShare