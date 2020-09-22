A premium, portable, ultra-durable hand grinder designed for caffeine-fueled outdoor enthusiasts.
VSSL JAVA coffee grinder lets you prepare your coffee beans anywhere - Geeky GadgetsVSSL JAVA has been create to provide users with the ultimate hand grinder, designed for caffeine-fueled adventures, ready to take an upgraded coffee experience anywhere, says its creators from Abbotsford, Canada. Early bird pledges are available from C$130 or roughly £75 offering a considerable 32% discount off the recommended retail price.
This Coffee Grinder Is Good for Apartments and National ParksVSSL, the brand behind life-saving tools for outdoor expeditions, is turning their attention to a different kind of survival necessity: coffee. The VSSL Java is the brand's new portable hand coffee grinder, launched on Kickstarter today. The Java uses burr blades, as any good coffee grinder should, with 30 grind settings for fine-tuning your coffee ground size.
This portable coffee grinder gives you the freshest brew anytime anywhereThere are a few things that are more underwhelming than an insipid cup of coffee. Imagine being in the outdoors, watching the sunrise on a green hilly landscape, and you go to sip your coffee and it just doesn't taste right.
