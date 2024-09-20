Voz AI Voice Note Taker

  • Subscribe
    Record, transcribe, & create structured notes automagically

    Start taking smarter notes faster with Voz. Record, transcribe, and automagically generate helpful structured notes for lectures, calls, and even YouTube videos. Chat with transcripts: Ask any questions — get instant answers.
    Productivity
    Notes
    Education
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    RevenueCat
    fal.ai
    Azure OpenAI Service
    About this launch
