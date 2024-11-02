Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
VoteGPT
Ranked #2 for today
VoteGPT
Your election assistant
Visit
Upvote 71
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Many undecided voters feel confused by the massive amount of (mis)information. So we created a simple, unbiased platform to help them make a confident decision based purely on Facts. Please share with undecided friends and family members xx
Launched in
Politics
by
VoteGPT
About this launch
VoteGPT
Your election assistant
0
reviews
62
followers
Follow for updates
VoteGPT by
VoteGPT
was hunted by
Catalin Zorzini
in
Politics
. Made by
Catalin Zorzini
,
Theodore Calafatidis
and
MD Amirul Islam
. Featured on November 3rd, 2024.
VoteGPT
is not rated yet. This is VoteGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
71
Comments
5
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#101
Report