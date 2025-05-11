Launches
VoltAgent
Build TS AI agents with n8n-style observability
VoltAgent is an open source TypeScript framework for building and orchestrating AI agents, with built-in observability. Escape the limitations of no-code builders and the complexity of starting from scratch.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
•
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Omer Aplak
and
Necati Özmen
. Featured on May 12th, 2025.
