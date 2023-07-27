Products
This is the latest launch from Volta
See Volta’s 2 previous launches →
Volta Chrome Extension
Volta Chrome Extension
Bring Volta experience to GitHub
The Volta Chrome extension brings features right inside GitHub. Open issues and repositories on Volta, assign statuses to issues and pull requests, mark Volta notifications as read automatically when browsing GitHub.
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
Productivity
Developer Tools
+1 by
Volta
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Volta
Supercharged GitHub Experience
3
reviews
196
followers
Follow for updates
Volta Chrome Extension by
Volta
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
. Made by
Sébastien Chopin
,
Sarah Moriceau
,
Benjamin CANAC
,
Yaël
,
Alexandre Chopin
,
Ferdinand Coumau
and
Vincent Rodriguez
. Featured on July 28th, 2023.
Volta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 3 users. It first launched on November 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
