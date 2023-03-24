Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
Ecommerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design tools
Data Analytics
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
This is the latest launch from Volta
See Volta’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Volta
Ranked #11 for today
Volta
Supercharged GitHub Experience
Visit
Upvote 65
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Work in real-time with your team on open-source and private repositories, all in one place. Working on GitHub issues and notifications has never been that fun.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
+1 by
Volta
Product Hunt Advertising
Ad
Promote your product with native ads, starting from $1,000
About this launch
Volta
Supercharged GitHub Experience
1
review
74
followers
Follow for updates
Volta by
Volta
was hunted by
flo merian
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
GitHub
. Made by
Sébastien Chopin
,
Sarah Moriceau
,
Benjamin CANAC
,
Yaël
,
Alexandre Chopin
,
Ferdinand Coumau
and
Vincent Rodriguez
. Featured on March 28th, 2023.
Volta
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. It first launched on November 14th, 2022.
Upvotes
65
Comments
4
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#36
Report