Voloco

Auto-tune made simple and funny for everyone

Voloco is a real-time voice-processing app that combines automatic tuning, harmony, and vocoding. Pick a track from your music collection or Voloco's free beat library to sing or rap over, and it will guess the key of the track and tune your voice to that key.

An auto-tuned cat convinced me to download an audio processing appThe first thing I saw on Twitter this morning was a video of a cat letting out sweet, little T-Pain yowls. Joaquin Baldwin, a Disney animation artist, had auto-tuned his cat Elton and then made a compilation video of his suddenly quite musical meows. I sent it to everyone.
The Verge

Amrith Shanbhag
The Verge just wrote an article about this and it's hilarious! 😹 This tweet made my day!
