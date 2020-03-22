Discussion
Daniel Kuntz
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! 👋 Voix is a fun little app to provide you with some laughs, smiles, and maybe even some creative inspiration while you're cooped up indoors! For decades, producers have made singers and rappers sound incredible, regardless of whether they actually sounded good in the first place. But to use professional vocal effects like reverb, delay, and pitch correction, you need digital audio workstation software ($500+), a good computer ($1500+), and years of music production training. Voix brings professional vocal engineering to everyone. In seconds, Voix transforms the sound of your voice using the same technology that real producers use in the studio. Voix features dozens of “audio filters” that make you sound like your favorite artists, from Travis Scott to Bon Iver. Voix also lets you add your own background music from your device, meaning you can sing over pretty much any song you can think of. Feedback is welcome. Hope you enjoy! 🎤
