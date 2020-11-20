Deals
Voisey
Voisey
TikTok for music curation
Music
Social Media Tools
Create and share music with built in effects, your own beats or from those who've shared theirs!
an hour ago
Snap acquired Voisey, an app to create music tracks overlaying your own vocals
Snapchat helped pioneer the use of lenses on faces in photos and videos to turn ordinary picture messages into fantastical creations where humans can look like, say, cats, and even cats can wear festival-chic flower crowns. Now it sounds like the company might be turning its attention... to sou...
Gabe Perez
Hunter
All things Social Media & ☕️🎵🎮
Snapchat's recent acquisition of Voisey could help shake things up and give TikTok more of a challenge.
