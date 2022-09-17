Products
VoiceLine
VoiceLine
Work with voice. Anywhere. No typing, no meetings.
VoiceLines joins the warmth of your voice with the efficiency of text. The result: The most effective medium to communicate at work - across tools, workflows, and devices.
Now available for all your browser-based tools on Chrome!
Launched in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
+1 by
About this launch
5
reviews
41
followers
Follow for updates
VoiceLine by
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Chrome Extensions
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Lino
,
Nicolas Höflinger
,
Taher Hamzaoui
,
Sebastian Maurischat
and
torrel.eth
. Featured on September 20th, 2022.
is rated
5/5 ★
by 5 users. This is VoiceLine's first launch.
Upvotes
40
Comments
8
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#21
