This is the latest launch from Facebook
Home
→
Product
→
Voicebox
Voicebox
An all-in-one generative Al model for speech
Introducing Voicebox, a new breakthrough generative speech system based on Flow Matching, a new method proposed by Meta AI. It can synthesize speech across six languages, perform noise removal, edit content, transfer audio style & more.
Launched in
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
Data Science
by
Facebook
Facebook
Connect with friends and the world around you on Facebook.
106
reviews
236
followers
Follow for updates
Voicebox by
Facebook
was hunted by
Chris Messina
in
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
,
Data Science
. Made by
Yossi Adi
. Featured on June 17th, 2023.
Facebook
is rated
4.1/5 ★
by 105 users. It first launched on November 3rd, 2014.
Upvotes
17
Comments
0
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
