VOI is the new, environmentally friendly way to transport in urban centers. VOI is a dockless electric scooter-share company based in Stockholm, Sweden. We operate electric scooters in cities throughout Europe.
Voi unveils 'longer-lasting' e-scooters designed to withstand rentals, and launches its first e-bikesVoi Technology, the "micro-mobility" startup that operates an e-scooter service on the streets of a growing number of European cities, has unveiled a range of new scooters and a first e-bike more suited to rentals. The company is also revealing plans to expand to another 150 cities and ...
Atticus Ruiz@atticusruiz
Not very actual for the place with the most big cyclist quantity per capita
Aaron O'LearyHunter@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Chef.
Will . be interesting to see just how much this can take off in . Europe, haven't seen any major success stories as of yet
Enguerrand@enguerrandpp · Blockchain products developer
@aaronoleary Then you should come to Paris and see how much electric scooters are in circulation :D Biggest ones being Lime, Voi, Bird. Literally everywhere
