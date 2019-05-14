Voi unveils 'longer-lasting' e-scooters designed to withstand rentals, and launches its first e-bikes

Voi Technology, the "micro-mobility" startup that operates an e-scooter service on the streets of a growing number of European cities, has unveiled a range of new scooters and a first e-bike more suited to rentals. The company is also revealing plans to expand to another 150 cities and ...