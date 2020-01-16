  1. Home
Learn vocabulary in 50 languages with fun games

💯TRUSTED BY MILLIONS OF USERS 💯
- Learn words fun & effectively with interactive games, quizzes & review.
- High-quality audio recorded by native speakers from 50 countries.
- Immerse yourself in a new language. Learn most popular words from 100 topics.
Lieu Dang
Lieu Dang
Maker
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Vocly Team. After almost 2 years of work in Chiang Mai, Thailand, we've launched our app Vocly. This app is available for Android & iOS devices. You can learn 50 languages with it. Here are the highlights: - Access 50 languages from 1 App - Train your memory with Flash Cards - Improve pronunciations using Transcriptions - Spell words to memorize them - Review and track your progress - Enjoy your time learning with Interactive Games We'd love to hear your feedback. Exclusively for product hunters, I'll be happy to send you a promo code for the free pro version of the app! 🎁 Just comment below.
Lieu Dang
Lieu Dang
Maker
How many languages can you speak?
Only 1 (Not interested in languages huh?)
1-3 (That's great!)
4-7 (Wow! How could you do that?)
8 or more (OMG! You're a monster!)
Visava Chumnuam
Visava Chumnuam
Maker
It is good to learn something by playing games. Because it is fun and will keep you continue learning. You can even use it to killing times and get new knowledge.
Roland Pokornyik
Roland Pokornyik
Is this app primarily for kids and beginners?
Lieu Dang
Lieu Dang
Maker
@roland_pokornyik We have 100 topics for beginners and advanced learners. Kids can also learn vocab with Vocly as the games are easy to understand and well animated.
