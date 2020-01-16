Discussion
Lieu Dang
Hi PH, I'm Lieu from the Vocly Team. After almost 2 years of work in Chiang Mai, Thailand, we've launched our app Vocly. This app is available for Android & iOS devices. You can learn 50 languages with it. Here are the highlights: - Access 50 languages from 1 App - Train your memory with Flash Cards - Improve pronunciations using Transcriptions - Spell words to memorize them - Review and track your progress - Enjoy your time learning with Interactive Games We'd love to hear your feedback. Exclusively for product hunters, I'll be happy to send you a promo code for the free pro version of the app! 🎁 Just comment below.
It is good to learn something by playing games. Because it is fun and will keep you continue learning. You can even use it to killing times and get new knowledge.
Is this app primarily for kids and beginners?
@roland_pokornyik We have 100 topics for beginners and advanced learners. Kids can also learn vocab with Vocly as the games are easy to understand and well animated.
