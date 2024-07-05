Launches
Vocaldo AI

Vocaldo AI

Transcribe and export to VTT and SRT for free

Vocaldo turns speech into text in over 100 languages, fast and free. Perfect for subtitles, interview transcripts, or meeting notes. 10 free transcriptions daily. No subscriptions, no fuss – just accurate transcripts when you need them.
Productivity
Languages
Artificial Intelligence
Vocaldo AI
Pexx
Pexx
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Laravel Framework
Claude by Anthropic
OpenAI Assistants API
AWS
