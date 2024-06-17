Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Vizzu
Vizzu
Put Your Data in Motion
Visit
Upvote 31
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Vizzu is a cinematic data visualization tool that effortlessly transforms data into memorable, animated chart presentations. With Vizzu, anyone can create immersive and clean-looking animated data stories.
Launched in
Productivity
Data & Analytics
Data Visualization
by
Vizzu
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
About this launch
Vizzu
Put Your Data in Motion
0
reviews
63
followers
Follow for updates
Vizzu by
Vizzu
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
Data & Analytics
,
Data Visualization
. Made by
Andras Kangyal
,
Simon Laszlo
,
Peter Vidos
and
Kristóf Klein
. Featured on June 27th, 2024.
Vizzu
is not rated yet. This is Vizzu's first launch.
Upvotes
31
Comments
15
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report