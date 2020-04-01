Discussion
Amos Gewirtz
Hi! Thanks for taking a look! Sam and I have been working on this for a while now, so we're SO amped to finally launch to the PH community. Vizy is a collaboration tool that lets remote teams do a bunch of stuff that we wish we could've done with one app when we managed and worked remotely in the past—rather than having to jump between different communication tools. Our goal when we began building was to give remote teams one single tool that handles all communication outside of Slack and email. For the 1.0 release, we've tried to do that with features like push-to-talk, audio and video channels, multiplayer app sharing, NLP-powered transcription, screen sharing with cursor visibility, file sharing, crystal-clear audio with echo- and noise-cancellation, global keyboard shortcuts, and a running history of files shared within channels and between teammates. Whew 😅. Coming soon are virtual whiteboards and screen sharing with markup. Though we bundled a lot of features into this product—and we think they're all great on their own—we tried our best to make a tool that feels cohesive and seamless, so we paid a ton of attention to UX and packaged everything in a UI that we're really proud of. Thanks for the upvote and don't forget to join the waitlist—we'll be releasing the app to the first batch of beta testers in the coming weeks. AMA (as well as any feature requests!) in the comment section!
Hi, congratulations for this nice and convincing launch. It looks really promising, as I applied for early access on your beautiful website. I am very excited to get my hands on it with my worldwide collaborators. I am also delighted to try multiplayer app sharing features. Hoping that one being able to update shared editable files though. See you on the other side very soon. Best! — Rudy
