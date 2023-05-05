Products
This is the latest launch from Get illustrations
See Get illustrations’s 11 previous launches
VIVID illustrations

Futuristic minimal vector illustrations for web

Vivid Illustrations is a pack of 125 versatile, minimalist vector scenes that feature vivid colors and playful characters, perfect for any design project. Whether you're creating social media posts, websites, presentations, print materials or merchandise!
Launched in
Design Tools
Productivity
Illustration
 by
Get illustrations
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Thanks for checking out our launch 🙏🏻 We would love to get your ideas on what you would like to see next! what should we create and how to improve..we're always seeking new inspiration by our users 🫰🫰🫶❤️"

About this launch
Get illustrations
VIVID illustrations by
Get illustrations
was hunted by
Ramy Wafaa
in Design Tools, Productivity, Illustration. Made by
Ramy Wafaa
and
krishnanda adipurba
. Featured on May 7th, 2023.
Get illustrations
is rated 4.7/5 by 65 users. It first launched on March 15th, 2020.
