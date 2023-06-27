Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
This is the latest launch from Vivid
See Vivid’s previous launch →
Home
→
Product
→
Vivid
Vivid
Hand off ready-to-use components from Figma
Visit
Upvote 11
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Vivid is a Figma plugin that lets you generate and hand off ready-to-use components. Cut out redundant development work by letting designers own your UI while developers focus on functionality.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
by
Vivid
Roasti
Ad
Hire a senior designer for the price of a coffee
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Vivid
An AI wingman to build your web app
7
reviews
202
followers
Follow for updates
Vivid by
Vivid
was hunted by
Aryaman Khandelwal
in
Design Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Aryaman Khandelwal
,
Jorge Zreik
and
Alberto Rigail
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Vivid
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on January 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report