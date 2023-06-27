Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Jobs
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Post a job
Legal
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage. Learn more in our privacy settings.
This is the latest launch from Vivid
See Vivid’s previous launch
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  →  Vivid
Vivid

Vivid

Hand off ready-to-use components from Figma

Free Options
Embed
Vivid is a Figma plugin that lets you generate and hand off ready-to-use components. Cut out redundant development work by letting designers own your UI while developers focus on functionality.
Launched in
Design Tools
Artificial Intelligence
No-Code
 by
Vivid
Roasti
Roasti
Ad
Hire a senior designer for the price of a coffee
About this launch
Vivid
VividAn AI wingman to build your web app
7reviews
202
followers
Vivid by
Vivid
was hunted by
Aryaman Khandelwal
in Design Tools, Artificial Intelligence, No-Code. Made by
Aryaman Khandelwal
,
Jorge Zreik
and
Alberto Rigail
. Featured on June 28th, 2023.
Vivid
is rated 4.4/5 by 7 users. It first launched on January 11th, 2023.
Upvotes
11
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-