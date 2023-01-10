Products
Home
→
Product
→
Vivid
Vivid
An AI wingman to build your web app
Visit
Upvote 5
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Use AI to build front ends right from your browser and skip the grunt work. With Vivid, just click a component on your screen, let AI generate all your boilerplate, and make in-browser edits that automatically sync with your source code.
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
by
Vivid
About this launch
Vivid
An AI wingman to build your web app
0
reviews
5
followers
Follow for updates
Vivid by
Vivid
was hunted by
Aryaman Khandelwal
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Aryaman Khandelwal
,
Jorge Zreik
and
Alberto Rigail
. Featured on January 11th, 2023.
Vivid
is not rated yet. This is Vivid's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
2
Day rank
#22
Week rank
#116
Report