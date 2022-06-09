Products
Ranked #6 for today
Vivaldi Mail
A powerful email client built right into your browser
Visit
Upvote 29
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Meet Vivaldi Mail – a new, free email client from Vivaldi. It's built into your browser and lets you manage emails from multiple accounts, mailing lists, and feeds – all in one unified inbox.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
by
Vivaldi
About this launch
Vivaldi Mail by
Vivaldi
was hunted by
Vladislav Roslyak
in
Email
,
Productivity
. Made by
Vladislav Roslyak
,
Jon von Tetzchner
,
Tatsuki Tomita
and
Atle Mo
. Featured on June 10th, 2022.
Vivaldi
is rated
3.3/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on January 27th, 2015.
Upvotes
29
Comments
5
Daily rank
#6
Weekly rank
#34
