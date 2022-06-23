Products
Vivaldi Calendar
Vivaldi Calendar
A new kind of calendar that shows everything
Meet Vivaldi Calendar — a flexible, private way to stay on top of your busy schedule. Add or update events with a single click. Choose from multiple view options, so you can have a custom calendar right in your browser.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Calendar
by
Vivaldi
About this launch
Vivaldi
Hyper-customizable browser that puts you in control.
Vivaldi Calendar by
Vivaldi
was hunted by
Vladislav Roslyak
in
Productivity
,
Calendar
. Made by
Vladislav Roslyak
,
Atle Mo
,
Jon von Tetzchner
,
Tatsuki Tomita
and
Matt K
. Featured on June 28th, 2022.
Vivaldi
is rated
3.3/5 ★
by 37 users. It first launched on January 27th, 2015.
Upvotes
3
Comments
2
Daily rank
#23
Weekly rank
#35
