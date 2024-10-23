  • Subscribe
    Vivaldi 7.0

    A brand-new, sleeker, Vivaldi browser

    Free
    This release brings a redesigned user interface with floating tabs and sleek new icons. We're also introducing a new flagship feature, Dashboard. A fully customizable control center housing your Mail, Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Feed Reader.
