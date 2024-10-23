Launches
Vivaldi 7.0
Vivaldi 7.0
A brand-new, sleeker, Vivaldi browser
This release brings a redesigned user interface with floating tabs and sleek new icons. We're also introducing a new flagship feature, Dashboard. A fully customizable control center housing your Mail, Calendar, Notes, Tasks, and Feed Reader.
Productivity
Privacy
Vivaldi
Vivaldi
The only web browser powerful enough for you
Vivaldi 7.0 by
Vivaldi
was hunted by
Uladzislau Rasliak
Productivity
Privacy
Uladzislau Rasliak
. Featured on October 25th, 2024.
Vivaldi
4.6/5 ★
by 48 users. It first launched on January 27th, 2015.
