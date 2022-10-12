Products
Home
→
Product
→
vitrina
vitrina
Commercial real estate exchange for instant transactions
The application offers users to prepare a commercial property for a deal, and then instantly make a deal with it - sell or rent. And investors and tenants can instantly invest or rent, just as fast as the stock market.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Internet of Things
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
vitrina
About this launch
vitrina
commercial real estate exchange for instant transactions
0
reviews
1
follower
vitrina by
vitrina
was hunted by
Sergey Azarov
in
Productivity
,
Internet of Things
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Sergey Azarov
. Featured on October 12th, 2022.
vitrina
is not rated yet. This is vitrina's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#31
Week rank
#113
