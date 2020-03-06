Visual One
Mohammad Rafiee
Maker
Hi Product Hunt, I started Visual One after using security cameras for a while to watch my dog and also as a doorbell at my house which I rented out on Airbnb sometimes. I realized motion alerts are mostly useless as they lead to way too many false alarms and it is very time consuming to monitor the cameras or review the recorded clips. For my dog, I cared to know if/when the dog walker picked her up or if she was doing something bad, like getting into my clothes, chewing my shoes/TV remote, getting on the bed, etc. The motion alerts were completely useless as she is obviously moving all the time. For my doorbell, things I cared to know about were if a delivered package was being taken away, if the guests parked their cars in the wrong location which pissed off my neighbors, if the garage door was left open, or if a lot more people were staying at my house than allowed. Over the last 6 months, we have been building a cloud-based solution which can be used to address this shortcoming for any security camera without any dependency on hardware specifications. Our software allows you to create custom alerts for things that matter to you, like your dog chewing on shoes, your kid playing with the stove or your bike being taken away. It also allows you to search for past events instantly. Currently, we support Nest Cams--you can connect your camera/doorbell in our app in 3 min. We also offer our own indoor and outdoor cameras--you can use promo code PHLAUNCH to get our indoor camera for only $14.99 and our outdoor camera for only $19.99! (promo code valid for the first 50 orders.) Users can create a new event by providing a few simple inputs (see the gif examples posted), e.g. pick the objects involved and the interaction between them, or specify a zone of interest. Once the event is created, our software can immediately recognize that event with good accuracy. The users can also give a thumbs up/down when they get an alert and their feedback is incorporated back into the models to improve their accuracy over time. In addition to the smart alerts, we index the footage in real time to allow users to query for past events after the fact and get the results instantly instead of having to review all the past footage. Our solution can also alleviate privacy concerns since we only store short video clips on the cloud for alerts corresponding to user’s events of interest instead of for every motion detected. We hope you give our product a try and let us know what you think.
