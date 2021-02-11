  1. Home
Visual Family Tree

Create your own private family tree in a visual way

You can create a family tree with extensive information and pictures about the individual family members. The whole thing can be done very simply using the mouse and a few keystrokes.
Jisco
Hunter
Hi! :)
I just want to show you my favorite project.
Nathan Svirsky
Co-Founder @HomeWerk
Very cool! This has a lot of potential 👏
