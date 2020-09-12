visionaryPass Painted
A hand-crafted NFC card with futuristic scribble art
Justin E. Harris
Makervisionary, creative director
👋🏾 Hey Product Hunt, welcome to visionary. What's your favorite color? Each visionaryPass is painted with abstract/futuristic scribble art. Inspired by your personality, values, and story. Technique: Acrylic Medium: NFC Plastic Card I'm a life-long learner at Y Combinator Startup School. Productivity, design, no code, and magic enlightens me. I created visionaryPass to invent the future of physical + digital devices. What can I do with visionaryPass? 🔗 Redirect to any link of your choice ⌨️ Modify your link at anytime 💡 Turn on your lights 🔓 Unlock your doors 📇 Share a digital business card with all your links 📈 Promote your app/website 💌 Grow your email followers ⌚️ Run a Personal Automation via Siri Shortcuts 📱 Over 300 possible actions/automations The visionary Progressive Web App was built using a series of no code tools from Google Sheets, Airtable, Stacker, Glide, Divi, WordPress, Podia, Circle, and more. - Network with other visionaries on the 404 visionaryCircle during COVID-19 - Build a virtual art showcase with visionaryPass and the visionary App - Run personal automations with visionaryPass and a NFC compatible phone - Bookmark your favorite website and open it with a tap - Share any link (portfolio, link in bio, landing page, etc.) with a tap visionaryPass works on any NFC enabled device. Get your custom painted NFC card today. Thanks for checking out visionaryPass!
