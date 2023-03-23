Products
Home
→
Product
→
VisiCalc 2023
VisiCalc 2023
Tribute to Visicalc inside of Google Sheets
A tribute to VisiCalc built inside of Google Sheets.
Launched in
User Experience
,
Spreadsheets
,
Tech
by
VisiCalc 2023
About this launch
VisiCalc 2023
Tribute to Visicalc inside of Google Sheets
VisiCalc 2023 by
VisiCalc 2023
was hunted by
Andrew Kamphey
in
User Experience
,
Spreadsheets
,
Tech
. Made by
Andrew Kamphey
. Featured on April 1st, 2023.
VisiCalc 2023
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
