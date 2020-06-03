Virus Cafe
Hey folks! I built Virus Cafe to help you make a friend in 2 minutes! My goal is to help people stuck indoors because of COVID-19 (or police curfews) to make meaningful connections with strangers. Here's how it works: 1. You are matched with a random partner for a video chat 2. You're given a deep question to discuss. You have 2 minutes! 3. The only rule is: no small talk! Small talk is the worst and I'm on a mission to eradicate it. I've expertly crafted over 200 questions designed to stimulate good conversation and skip past the boring introductions. Here are a few samples: - When in your life have you been the happiest? - What would you be willing to die for? - What is the biggest lie you’ve told without getting caught? - What is a belief you had as a child that you no longer have? - What human emotion do you fear the most? - If a family member murdered someone, would you report them to the police? - What absolutely excites you right now? I hope you use Virus Cafe to meet a new friend and make a deep connection today. Feross
Where do I get to use this?
