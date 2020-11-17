Virtually 3.0

  1. Home
Build cohort-based, live courses powered by Zoom

Virtually lets you run cohort-based, live courses powered by Zoom. It comes built-in with support for Stripe payments, automatic attendance tracking, a modern LMS, live event management, and more…
Our 12 favorite startups from Y Combinator's S20 Demo Day: Part 2Figma for filmmakers, TikTok for English learners and a cryptocurrency twist that actually makes sense? After 197 pitches, Y Combinator's Demo Day for its Summer 2020 cohort has concluded. While the fanfare, run-ins and fortune cookies were missing in this virtual session, it was still exciting to ...
A 'Shopify for Online Schools' Raises $1.75M Led by Tiger Global - EdSurge NewsSilicon Valley is less of a place and more a state of mind, one that often borrows and applies ideas and successful concepts from one industry to another. It is also fond of analogies. In the most recent cohort of startups graduating from Y Combinator, Silicon Valley's famed start-up business accelerator program, at least seven companies billed themselves as a " Shopify for X."
What's up, Product Lovers!- My name is Ish and I'm the Founder & CEO of Virtually (YC S20). Programs like Y Combinator, On Deck, Lambda School, Building a Second Brain, and so many others have shown the power of what community-based learning can do... These programs are so much more than just an online "course." They're immersive virtual experiences that can give you access to world-class mentorship, like-minded peer groups, and education that costs a fraction of a traditional University program. We want to empower anyone to build programs just like these... without the hassle of hiring engineers to build custom software or duct-taping dozens of different tools together Virtually lets anyone run cohort-based, live online courses on top of Zoom. It comes with out-of-the-box support for Stripe payments, Zoom attendance tracking, student management, and loads more. If you're interested in starting one of these next-generation online programs, give Virtually a whirl. We'd absolutely love to hear what you think 🙏 Ish Founder & CEO, Virtually PS: If you're interested in why we're building this in the first place, read this: https://blog.tryvirtually.com/he.... If you're interested in seeing a live demo, join us for a webinar/ Q&A that we're hosting later today over here -> https://hopin.com/events/webinar... Our special product hunt promo: Pitch us your online school idea at hi@tryvirtually.com by this Friday (Nov 20, 2020) for a chance to win $1,000 Virtually credit.
