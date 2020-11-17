Virtually 3.0

A 'Shopify for Online Schools' Raises $1.75M Led by Tiger Global - EdSurge News Silicon Valley is less of a place and more a state of mind, one that often borrows and applies ideas and successful concepts from one industry to another. It is also fond of analogies. In the most recent cohort of startups graduating from Y Combinator, Silicon Valley's famed start-up business accelerator program, at least seven companies billed themselves as a " Shopify for X."