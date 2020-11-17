Virtually 3.0

discussion
Ish Baid
Maker
Founder @ Virtually (YC S20)
What's up, Product Lovers!- My name is Ish and I'm the Founder & CEO of Virtually (YC S20). Programs like Y Combinator, On Deck, Lambda School, Building a Second Brain, and so many others have shown the power of what community-based learning can do... These programs are so much more than just an online "course." They're immersive virtual experiences that can give you access to world-class mentorship, like-minded peer groups, and education that costs a fraction of a traditional University program. We want to empower anyone to build programs just like these... without the hassle of hiring engineers to build custom software or duct-taping dozens of different tools together Virtually lets anyone run cohort-based, live online courses on top of Zoom. It comes with out-of-the-box support for Stripe payments, Zoom attendance tracking, student management, and loads more. If you're interested in starting one of these next-generation online programs, give Virtually a whirl. We'd absolutely love to hear what you think 🙏 Ish Founder & CEO, Virtually PS: If you're interested in why we're building this in the first place, read this: https://blog.tryvirtually.com/he.... If you're interested in seeing a live demo, join us for a webinar/ Q&A that we're hosting later today over here -> https://hopin.com/events/webinar... Our special product hunt promo: Pitch us your online school idea at hi@tryvirtually.com by this Friday (Nov 20, 2020) for a chance to win $1,000 Virtually credit.
