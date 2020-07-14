Virtually 2.0

Discussion
Ish Baid
What's up, Product Lovers! Today, I'm *stoked* to publicly announce that we're a part of YCombinator's Summer 2020 batch. With Virtually, anyone can build an online school. With 40M+ Americans who have filed for unemployment benefits, it's clear that the traditional 4-year university model isn't cutting it. Individuals need a low-risk way to retrain from industry experts and find jobs. Online schools are the best way to do this and Virtually makes it easy to start and scale these programs by bringing together payments, live classes, and student management. My background is that I'm an ex-Facebook engineer and previously ran an 8-week accelerator for aspiring content creators Creator School (https://www.creatorschool.io/). Big shout-out to @katmanalac for hunting and our amazing engineering team for helping rebuild Virtually from the ground-up over the past two months. --- We know that the product hunt community **loves** exclusive deals, so here's what we're offering: We're giving out free enterprise access to individuals who are building alternatives to college. Any sort of program that provides job training or mentorship at a fraction of the cost of a traditional 4-year school (or leveraging an ISA) is eligible. Send us your pitch with the subject line "Product Hunt Pitch" to hi@tryvirtually.com We'll select 5 lucky winners to receive a one-year free enterprise account (unlimited seats; unlimited classrooms).
Sending to a few friends now. This is exactly the right time for such a great product
Looks phenomenal! Congrats on the launch, Ish! Excited :)