Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ish Baid
Maker
Pro
What's up, Product Hunt! Until recently, this is something I had only shared with friends and a small circle of content creators...but due to the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus, I just knew I had to get it out to a wider audience. More than anything, I think the COVID-19 virus has shown us that the future is *online*. Online work. Online shopping. Online entertainment. Online education. Unlike Teachable or Udemy, Virtually is focused all-around live online education. We bring together payment process, live conferencing, and student management so you can focus on what matters most: teaching your craft. More and more we're seeing online trade schools emerge (Lambda School, Flockjay, Jumpcut, OnDelta, Sharpest Minds, Placement) that are leveraging the ISA model. We truly believe this is the future of education and want to enable the creation of more programs like this. If you've got an idea for a "Lambda School for X" business, pitch us. We want to help bring it to life. My email is ish@tryvirtually.com or connect with me on LinkedIn [here](https://www.linkedin.com/in/ish-...). Huge shoutout to our investors at Afore Capital for believing in our vision and taking a shot on us and this product. -Ish
Upvote (1)Share